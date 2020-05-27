Global Aerospace Foam Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2020-2027

Global Aerospace Foam Market Scope and Market Size

Global aerospace foam market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Aerospace foam market on the basis of type has been segmented into polyurethane (PU) foam, polyethylene (PE) foam, ceramic foam, melamine foam, metal foam, polyimide (PI) foam, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foam, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) foam, specialty high performance foam and others. Specialty high performance foam constitutes of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam, polyetherimide (PEI) foam, polyethersulfone (PES) foam, polysulfone (PSU) foam, polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) foam and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) foam. Others include polycarbonate (PC) foam.

Based on application the market has been segmented as aircraft seats, aircraft floor carpets, flight deck pads and overhead stow bins. Aircraft seats are further sub-segmented into 9g seating and 16g seating.

Aerospace foam market is also segmented into general aviation, commercial aviation, military aircraft on the basis of end use. Commercial aircraft segment constitutes of commercial business aviation, air charters and air taxis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aerospace Foam Market

Aerospace foam market is expected to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Global aerospace foam market report analyses the growth of this specific market which has been directly related to the increased volume of air traffic and airways travelling population considering the growth of disposable income worldwide.

Aerospace foam is a type of high performing insulating material designed to provide cushioning, support and structural support to the applicable areas they are used for. These materials provide protection against unwanted vibrations, enhance the insulation and improve the comfort levels by elevating the levels of cushioning.

With the focus of aircraft industry on developing lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircrafts the potential growth rate for aerospace foam market will witness a healthy effect in terms of its demands in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increased demands for flame retardant and customizable foams for different application areas is improving the areas of applications for these foam which is expected to drive the growth of aerospace foam market.

Competitive Landscape and Aerospace Foam Market Share Analysis

Global aerospace foam market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to aerospace foam market.

The major players covered in the report are Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, ERG Aerospace Corp., SABIC, BASF Corporation, Zotefoams plc, Solvay, Fritz Nauer AG, UFP Technologies, Inc., NCFI Polyurethanes, DuPont, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, ARMACELL LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Aerofoam Industries, LLC, Technifab, Inc and Forest City Technologies, Inc., Pyrotek, Greiner Foam International GmbH, SINFO, spol. s r.o., Airex AG among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

