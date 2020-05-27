Global Cooling Fabrics Market 2020-2027 By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cooling Fabrics Market

The growing demand for cooling fabrics for application in textile industry is expected to drive the cooling fabrics market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand of cooling fabrics that provide comfort by making cooling effect is another factor boosting the growth of the market. Increasing demand from the medical and defence sector is the biggest opportunity for the cooling fabrics market is the forecast period.

Cooling fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.95% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The cooling fabrics market is growing due to the increased demand of the sports apparel, lifestyle and protective wearing among others, increasing research and development for cooling fabrics.

Cooling fabrics is a type of textile product that provides comfortable, cool and soft texture to the skin. They are made of natural and synthetic fibres. They help to evaporate sweat and protect the fabric to stick to the body. This fabric helps to provide a comfortable body temperature in hot weather and eases the body condition.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Scope and Market Size

Cooling fabrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, textile type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into active cooling fabrics and passive cooling fabrics. Active cooling fabrics are further segmented into air cooled and liquid cooled. Passive cooling fabrics are further divided into phase change cooling and evaporative cooling.

Based on type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into synthetic cooling fabrics and natural cooling fabrics. Synthetic cooling fabrics holds the largest market share as they are suitable for outdoor sports activities which help to regulate the temperature of the body.

Based on the textile type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into woven, nonwoven and knitted. Knitted coated fabrics hold the largest market capping due to their comfortable properties of better breathability and ability to fit in the shape of the body.

On the basis of application, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing and others. Sports apparel hold the largest market share as it provides cooling effect while performing sports activities.

Competitive Landscape and Cooling Fabrics Market Share Analysis

Global cooling fabrics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cooling fabrics market.

The major players covered in the report are Coolcore, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Polartec, LLC, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, HexArmor, Nanotex LLC, Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd., LIBOLON, Technical Absorbents Limited and Singtex Industrial Co., Ltd among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

