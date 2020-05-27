How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Dynamics Analysis to Grow at Cagr with Major Companies and Forecast 2028

The global Virtual and Augmented Reality market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Virtual and Augmented Reality market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Virtual and Augmented Reality market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Virtual and Augmented Reality across various industries.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Google, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Oculus VR LLC, HTC Corporation, ZeroLigh, EON Reality, Nokia Corporation, Barco, Blippar.com Ltd, Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P), MindMaze SA, Virtalis, Manus Machinae, Independiente Communications, VirZOOM, NuFormer Projection, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)

Software

Service

Based on the Application:

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

