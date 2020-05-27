COVID-19 Impact on North America Patient Simulator Market 2020: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall North America Patient Simulator market globally. This report on ‘North America Patient Simulator market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries growing high-tech innovation. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the high cost associated with patient simulators.

A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally performed by entering the device in the body through the skin or a body cavity or anatomical opening, but with the smallest damage possible to these structures. Minimally invasive surgeries are being performed widely during recent years Robotic surgery and patient simulators both use a mechanized interface that provides visual patient reactions in response to the actions of the health care professional, both use monitors to visualize the improvement in the procedure, and both use computer software applications through which the health care professional interacts. Both technologies are undergoing rapid adoption and are viewed as modalities that allow physicians to perform increasingly complex minimally invasive procedures while enhancing patient safety. There is an advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is robot-assisted surgery. This type of surgery is becoming more and more accepted and there is a growing need for training residents and the fellow’s in this type of surgery.

Thus, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the region is likely to grow the patient simulator market in the forecast period.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to a rising number of minimally invasive surgeries in the country and new product launches by companies. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA PATIENT SIMULATOR– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Adult Patient Simulator

Infant Simulator

Childbirth Simulator

By End User

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

CAE

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Gaumard Scientific

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.,

Simulab Corporation

Simulaids

Surgical Science

Mentice AB

Limbs & Things LTD

