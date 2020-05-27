How Impact of Covid-19 on Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market Development is Changing Business Needs?

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market overview:

The market study on the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

For industry structure analysis, the ACSR industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 11 producers account for about 23% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of ACSR, also the leader in the whole ACSR industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ACSR producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the aluminum and the steel price.

The Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was valued at 2980 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3250 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR).

This report presents the worldwide Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

Segment by Applications

Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Messenger support

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

View Full Report of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) [email protected] https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Aluminium-Conductor-Steel-reinforced-Cable-ACSR-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025

