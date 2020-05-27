Impact of Covid-19 on Butadiene market 2020: Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth | By Major Vendors such as Sinopec, TPC Group, Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC

Butadiene Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Butadiene Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.

The production of global BD was 11652 K MT in 2011 and is expected to reach 14956 K MT by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2016 to 2021.

Request For a Sample @: https://www.garnerinsights.com/Global-Butadiene-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025#request-sample

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Sinopec, TPC Group, Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR Corp, Lotte, LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, Sabina, Evonik

The global market is moderately concentrated with the top ten companies including Sinopec, TPC Group, Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR Corp, Lotte accounting for over 60% of the global market in 2015. Other companies in the market include LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, SABIC, Evonik, etc.

Butadiene is a raw material used in the production of rubber for tires, as well as for electrical appliances, footwear, plastics, asphalt, building materials, and latex. The demand for butadiene is over 1.2 billion MT per year worldwide, and growing. By producing a renewable butadiene, the everyday products made with it, like tires, can become more sustainable, with a smaller environmental footprint.

The technological level of butadiene in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little butadiene performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

Butadiene industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the agricultural field, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of butadiene maybe increase.

Global Butadiene market size will increase to 14500 Million US$ by 2025, from 19100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butadiene.

This report researches the worldwide Butadiene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Butadiene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Butadiene report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Butadiene market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Extractive Distillation, Oxidative Dehydrogenation

Segment by Applications

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Butadiene Rubber (BR), Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Adiponitrile

Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Butadiene market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and policies has also be included.

Enquire Here For Discount @ https://www.garnerinsights.com/Global-Butadiene-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025#discount

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Butadiene market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Butadiene Market on the global and regional level.

View Full Report of Butadiene [email protected] https://garnerinsights.com/Global-Butadiene-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025

Contact Us:

Mr. Kevin Thomas

+1 513 549 5911 (US)

+44 203 318 2846 (UK)

Email: [email protected]