Endoscopic RFA is an advanced treatment modality, which is commonly applied in the treatment of medical indication such as uncoordinated heartbeats, Barrett’s esophagus, and pain management, and others. Radiofrequency ablation is considered to be an FDA-approved advanced endoscopic technique in which the diseased tissue is exposed to heat energy for its destruction or removal. The global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation

Upsurge in geriatric population that is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders has a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques has propelled the demand for endoscopic RFA across healthcare settings, thus fueling the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals that lack complete know-how of endoscopic RFA treatment impedes the market growth. Conversely, high untapped potential in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market is segmented based on application. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiology applications, pain management, oncology applications, and others.

