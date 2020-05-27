Hemodialysis Market to Reach $99,747 million by 2025 with Key Players Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care, Nikkiso, Nipro Corporation

Hemodialysis Market to 2025 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Type (Conventional [3 times per week], Daily [6 days a week], and Nocturnal [3-6 nights per week]), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumable, Drug, and Service), and End User (In-center dialysis and Home dialysis)

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to remove waste from the blood of patients with chronic or acute kidney failure. The waste removal helps to maintain electrolyte balance in the patient’s body. The procedure works similar to an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called the hemodialyzer. It also prevents accumulation of salts and wastes in blood, which may lead to poisoning. The global hemodialysis market was valued at $71,501 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013911

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., DaVita, Inc., Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc.

The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow, owing to the increase in geriatric population and incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to further propel the market growth. Although the hemodialysis market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The complications and risks associated with the procedure of hemodialysis, such as severe anemia and fluid overload, drag the market growth. In addition, product recalls in recent years also have a negative impact over the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global hemodialysis market.

The hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product and service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into conventional (3 times per week), daily (6 days a week), and nocturnal (3-6 nights per week). According to product and service, it is categorized into equipment, consumable, drug, and service.

By end user, it is divided into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013911

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

CHAPTER 5: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6: HEMODIALYSIS MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013911

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.