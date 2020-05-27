High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market to 2025 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a precise medical procedure, which applies high-intensity focused ultrasound energy to locally heat and destroy damaged or diseased tissue through ablation.

In this therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and owing to the considerable energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue can rise to levels from 65C to 85C, and destroy the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. The global HIFU therapy market was valued at $81,000 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $398,724 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, and favorable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices are the key factors that augment the growth of the global HIFU therapy market. Furthermore, rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to boost the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and limitations associated with HIFU therapy are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand of HIFU devices are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The HIFU market is segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

