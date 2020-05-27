Impact of Covid-19 on LNG as a Bunker Fuel market 2020 | Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market overview:

The market study on the Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

First, the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is concentrated around the ECA territories in the world, both on supply and consumption market, especially Northern Europe (Norway). These years, the North America and East Asia have generally shown attention to the potential for LNG as a bunker fuel, especially in South Korea Japan and China.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding, Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang

Second, in the world wide, the LNG powered ships usually sail on the sea, but for China, it is mostly distributed on the river. China government puts a lot of effort on LNG as a bunker fuel project since 2010, and now comes out a few good results, but due to the higher conversion and new construction fees, belonging with the fledgling bunker fuel network system, now the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is still holding on for the large range development.

Third, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth, also there are many companies adding investment on LNG bunker and LNG powered ship industry. All of them indicates and promotes the healthy develop trend of LNG as a bunker fuel industry.

Fourth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in the likely ECA territories, the need of LNG as a bunker fuel will increase.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is still on a rapid develop period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a fast grow curve. On product prices, the slight fluctuation trend in recent years will maintain in the future. With the technology of LNG ship motor development, the demand market of LNG as a bunker fuel will be brighter.

The LNG as a Bunker Fuel report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed LNG as a Bunker Fuel market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Truck to Ship (TTS), Port to Ship (PTS), Ship to Ship (STS)

Segment by Applications

Roll-on/ro-ro ship, Tugboat, Coastal tanker/bulk carrier, Containership, Platform Supply Vessel, Smaller passenger ship, Big fishing vessel

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this LNG as a Bunker Fuel market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of LNG as a Bunker Fuel market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

