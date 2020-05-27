Impact of Covid-19 on Fire Damper market DEMAND AND FUTURE SCOPE WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS – TROX, Ruskin, FLAKT WOODS, Greenheck, Actionair, HALTON

Fire Damper Market overview:

The market study on the Global Fire Damper market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

A fire damper can be defined as “a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

The fire damper industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from China, USA, UK, Germany and Spain etc.

Top manufacturers as follow:

TROX, Ruskin, FLAKT WOODS, Greenheck, Actionair, HALTON, Rf-Technologies, Nailor, Flamgard Calidair, MP3, Aldes, Lorient, KOOLAIR, BSB Engineering Services, Ventilation Systems JSC, Klimaoprema, Lloyd Industries, Celmec, Systemair, Air Management Inc, AMALVA, ALNOR Systems, Tecno-ventil SpA, NCA Manufacturing, Inc, TANGRA, Chongqing Eran, Shandong Zhongda, Jingjiang Nachuan, Suzhou Foundation, Dezhou Changxing

The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ruskin, Greenheck and Nailor have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, TROX has become as a global leader. In UK, Actionair leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Greenheck whose plant is located in Tianjin province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29.3%, followed by USA with 25.18%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.85%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the fire damper market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising safety standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fire damper will increase.

The Fire Damper market was valued at 200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 230 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Damper.

This report presents the worldwide Fire Damper market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Fire Damper report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Fire Damper market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Mechanical Dampers, Intumescent Dampers, Air Transfer Fire Dampers

Segment by Applications

Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Marine

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Fire Damper market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Fire Damper market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

