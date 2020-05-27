Global Artificial Intelligence Service Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2025

The ‘Artificial Intelligence Service market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Artificial Intelligence Service Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Latest research report on Artificial Intelligence Service Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications. Moreover, by leveraging the benefits of AI as a service, verticals can focus more on the enhancement of their business processes and formulation of growth strategies, rather than worrying about costs related to the purchase and maintenance of AI-powered platforms and tools.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the AI as a service market. The demand for intelligent business processes is growing across verticals to enhance the overall experience that is delivered to their customers. Organizations are therefore focusing on integrating AI capabilities with their existing business applications. However, the process of building APIs is time- consuming. Hence, various verticals are focused toward the adoption of easily available AI-powered APIs and machine learning models to solve their business problems.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

SAP

Google

Amazon

Salesforce

Intel

Baidu

Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)

SAS Institute(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Artificial Intelligence Service Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Artificial Intelligence Service Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

Below is the TOC of the Report:

Introduction

Artificial Intelligence Service Market Trends

Regional Impact Analysis

North America (the US, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Before COVID-19 Analysis

Current Impact Analysis

Future Impact Analysis

Economic Impact Analysis

Government Policies and Steps Taken

Investment Scenario and Impact

