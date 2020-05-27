Global Identity Management Software Market by Companies, Region, Type and End-use Industry 2020 – 2026

The ‘Identity Management Software market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Identity Management Software Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Latest research report on Identity Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Identity management, also known as identity and access management (IAM) is, in computer security, the security and business discipline that “enables the right individuals to access the right resources at the right times and for the right reasons”. It addresses the need to ensure appropriate access to resources across increasingly heterogeneous technology environments and to meet increasingly rigorous compliance requirements.

Identity management software enables management of individual’s authentication, principals, authorizations and privileges to access the systems or premises within or across the organization. These software are deployed with an intent of increasing the security while minimizing the downtime, redundancy in tasks and costs. Identity management software, ensure efficient management of identifying data related to entities such as individuals, computer-related hardware and applications.

Identity management (IdM) is the task of controlling information about users on computers. Such information includes information that authenticates the identity of a user, and information that describes information and actions they are authorized to access and/or perform. It also includes the management of descriptive information about the user and how and by whom that information can be accessed and modified. Managed entities typically include users, hardware and network resources and even applications.

This report focuses on the global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OneLogin

Okta

PortalGuard

Centrify

Duo Security

PeoplePlatform

Bitium

PracticeProtect

LogMeIn

Dashlane Business

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

