Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, which is used as an application and can detect as well as prevent real-time external threats without human intervention. It embeds security into already running application and intercepts every call to the host system to ensure its security. It offers detailed view on the activities that are running in the system to improvise the security accuracy. However, the mobile RASP application can only protect individual application, which mandates its separate installation for each application running on the device.

The constant cyber-attacks on industries such as telecom, healthcare, banking and financial, retail, and manufacturing is influencing adoption of mobile runtime application self-protection solutions.

Among deployment model, cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. By leveraging cloud technology, security of applications at runtime can be ensured with the help of tools and solutions provided online, wherein security and protection services are offered over the cloud.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

OneSpan

Promon

Pradeo

Guardsquare

Micro Focus

Trend Micro

Arxan Technologies

Signal Science

Imperva

Waratek

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

Below is the TOC of the Report:

Introduction

Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Trends

Regional Impact Analysis

North America (the US, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Before COVID-19 Analysis

Current Impact Analysis

Future Impact Analysis

Economic Impact Analysis

Government Policies and Steps Taken

Investment Scenario and Impact

