Customized Wound Care Biologics Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are MiMedx, Organogenesis Inc. Integra Life Sciences, ConvaTec Inc., Acell Inc., Allsource, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, Amniox Medical, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., Smith & Nephew, Solsys Medical, Vericel Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V. among others.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market.

Key Drivers: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

Factors such as increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics fuel the growth of wound care biologics market.

Key Points: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

In 2017, the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market is dominated by MiMedx followed by Organogenesis Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra Life Sciences and others.

The synthetic skin grafts segment is dominating the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market.

Allografts segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

On the basis of product type the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market is segmented into synthetic skin grafts, growth factors, allografts, xenografts. In 2018, synthetic skin grafts are expected to dominate the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market with highest market shares. However, allografts are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth factors arefurther sub segmented into platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), platelet rich plasma (PRP), epidermal growth factor (EGF) and basic fibroblast growth factor (BFGF), granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), talactoferrin alfa, thrombin peptide (TP508) andkeratinocyte growth factor (KGF).

On the basis of wound type the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market is categorized into wounds, and ulcers, burns. In 2018, ulcers wound care biologics are expected to dominate the Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market with the highest market shares. However, ulcers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres and ambulatory centres, home healthcare, clinics, community healthcare. In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran wound care biologics market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into 6 Countries as Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran.

Segmentation: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

Customized Wound Care Biologics Market, By Products Type (Synthetic Skin Grafts, Growth Factors, Allografts, Xenografts), Wound Type (Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centres, Ambulatory Centers,Clinics, Community Healthcare Center), Countries (Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, UAE and Iran)

Drivers: Customized Wound Care Biologics Market

Increasing Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcers:

The cases of diabetic foot ulcers have increased significantly over a period of time. Mentioned below are some of the important statistics related to diabetic foot ulcers:

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in India around 69.1 million are suffering from diabetes mellitus with prevalence rate of 9.3%.

As per the Diabetic foot Australia 50,000 people are suffering from diabetic foot ulcer in Australia. And 12,500 people are living with a diabetic related amputation

As per the SEHA Abu Dhabi Health Services Company corporate, UAE has a prevalence rate of 19.3% in 2015 for diabetic foot ulcers. In patients suffering from diabetes, 60-70% will develop peripheral neuropathy and 25% will develop foot ulcer.

With the rising prevalence of foot ulcers, wound care biologics have emerged as a new and growing methods for thetreatment. This has provided an opportunity to pharmaceutical companies for introducing various products in the market in order to meet the rising demand for the biologics.

Key players in this market are focusing on collaborations to launch innovative techniques for the treatment of the chronic diseases such as diabetes, foot ulcers. For instance, In January 2018, Integra LifeSciences (U.S.) acquired the Derma Sciences Inc.(U.S.). Through this acquisition Integra accelerate the advanced wound care strategy by addition of amniotic tissue-based products of Derma Sciences. Also, in February 2017, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden) acquired Sundance Solutions (U.S.), for the safe positioning and turning of patients thereby helpingin the prevention of pressure of ulcers. In 2014, Origin, Inc. (U.S.) developed proprietary plasma solution for patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers

Increasing Incidences of Burn Cases:

The rising incidences of burn injuries drive the demand of wound care products for curing the burn injuries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of burn cases occur in low- and middle-income countries and an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns. Burn injuries occurs mainly at home and workplace due to lack of required infrastructure such as equipment, resources and personnel required to safe surgery which includes surgical equipment, blood oxygen, water and others. The rising prevalence of burn injuries have resulted in increased demand of wound care biologics products for curing the burn injuries. Some of the important statistics related to burn cases are mentioned below:

As per WHO in India 1 000 000 people are moderately or severely burnt every year.

As per national health portal of India, in India around 7 million people suffer from burn injuries each year with 1.4 lakh deaths and 2.4 lakh people suffer with disability.

As per Health Authority Abu Dhabi The number of Burn cases are 1’074 which 3.3% of overall injuries.

As burn wounds or injuries can be treated by various procedures with the biologics product, the growing incidences of burn cases boosts the growth of the market. Skin grafting procedures is most commonly associated with burn-related inpatient stays. Autografts are used for rapid and permanent closure of full-thickness burns in which a split-thickness skin graft from an uninjured donor site is taken and replaced on the burnt places of the same patient. As per the HCUPnet, 30.0% burn related impatient stay for skin grafting procedures in the U.S. The rising number of burn injuries has increased the number of wounds care biologics used for the treatment, leading to the growth of the wound care biologics market

Rising number of geriatric population:

With our aging population, diseases that compromise skin integrity such as diabetes, skin breakdown with ulcer and chronic wound formation is a frequent consequence. Type of wounds includes pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds, arterial wounds, diabetic ulcers and chronic ulcers. There is a strong correlation between age and the incidence of diseases requiring wound products. According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 617 million people are aged and over. The percentage of geriatric population has increased by 17.0% of the world population by 2025. Many countries in Europe and Asia have higher geriatric population. According to World Bank, in 2015, Asia Pacific population is aging faster as compared to any other regions. In 2015, 315.1 million aged population lives in Asia Pacific and this number is expected to increase in the future.

According to the population census of 2011, the geriatric population was nearly 104 million in India, among them 53 million were females and 51 Million males.

As per thenews published in Korea the ratio of elderly population over 65 in 2015. 13.1% is expected to reach 40.1% by 2060.

As per thenews published in Brazil the elderly population is expected to reach 66 million by 2050.

As per UNESCAP, it is estimated that by 2050 the proportion of elder population is around 8.2% (6.2 million) and would reach nearly 30.0% by 2050.

As per theAustralian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2016, half of Australia’s older people (57.0%, or 2.1 million) were aged 65–74, one-third were aged 74–84 (30.0%, or 1.1 million) and 13.0% were aged 85 and over (487,000)

According to the Population Reference Bureau the average life expectancy is increased from 68 years in 1950 to 79 years in 2013 because the mortality rate has been reduced. In elderly patients the wound healing process is very slow due to low collagen replacement, low elasticity of skin, ageing related diseases like cardiovascular process diabetes and others. Inorder toovercome all these factors new wound care products are required to accelerate the wound healing process in eldery populations considering the ageing related factors which ultimately helps the wound care biologics market to grow.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

