Data Migration Market Technological Advancements, Innovative Trends, New Ideas and Progress Strategies by 2027

In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data. Few recent developments are:

– In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Cloud Mass Data Migration service to aid businesses to shift from a large amount of data to the IBM Cloud at the lowest cost. It also provides a large-capacity storage device and increases the speed of the data migration process

– In 2017, Informatica partnered with Google Cloud for marketing analytics, data warehouse modernization, and integration. This partnership is anticipated to migrate data easily over Google Cloud.

The Companies Like:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Informatica

Information Builders

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

