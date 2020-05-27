The Global Cholesterol Testing Market is expected to reach USD 2,572.27 million by 2025, from USD 1,408.99 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



The major factors driving the market are technological advancements in cholesterol testing, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, higher growing number of geriatric population, rising awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare, increasing cholesterol home/self-testing market.

Key Market Competitors

The global cholesterol testing market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd dominated the cholesterol testing market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Siemens AG and Abbott Other players in this market include are Accutech, LLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Prima Lab SA, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Home Access Health Corporation, and Sigma-Aldrich Corp. among others.

Drivers: Global Cholesterol Testing Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in cholesterol testing, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, higher growing number of geriatric population, rising awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare and increasing cholesterol home/self-testing market are boosting the growth of the global cholesterol testing market.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN CHOLESTEROL TESTING

Cholesterol testing is the method which is used for diagnosis of the cholesterol level in the body. Much technological advancement had taken place in the cholesterol testing procedures as there had been innovative technologies. Some of the example for technological advancements is mentioned below.

In July 2016, Alere entered into a partnership with healthcare technology company BioIQ for providing interface between BioIQ’s software platform, SoftSuite Dx and the Alere Cholestech LDX System for the point of care lipid profile and glucose results for employee biometric screening events.

In November 2014, Roche Diagnostics Ltd. received FDA Clearance for Strep A Test on cobasLiat System, the first molecular point of care test.

The new technologies are emerging in the market that is helpful for the non-invasive techniques of cholesterol testing. This will enhance the growth of the cholesterol testing market.

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Cholesterol Testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cholesterol Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Cholesterol Testing Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities.

