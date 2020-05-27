Global Mobile medical Apps market Is Booming Globally By 2026 | Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor, LifeWatch Services, Nike

With several global sectors and several top players churning the revenue mill in the Mobile Medical Apps market in the healthcare industry with the help of their skills and knowledge in this market, it is important to have an in-depth knowledge of their marketing strategies. This report provides the same amount of knowledge of this market regardless of marketing terminologies like the definition, classifications, applications, and engagements or top players’ moves like their recent product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report provides a comprehensive insight into this market’s restraints and drivers all the while keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profiles.

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Leading Players of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market are Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Nokia, Jawbone, OMRON Group, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, OMRON Asia Pacific, BioTelemetry, Inc., athenahealth, AgaMatrix, Agamatrix Europe Limited, AgaMatrix Europe, iHealth Labs, iHealth Labs Europe among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.

In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.

Competitive Analysis of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

The Mobile Medical Apps Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Market Drivers

The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market

The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth

The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth

The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth

Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth

The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of these application which is restraining the market growth

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Medical Apps Market Industry Overview

1.1 Mobile Medical Apps Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Mobile Medical Apps Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Size by Demand

2.3 Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Mobile Medical Apps Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Size by Type

3.3 Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Mobile Medical Apps Market

4.1 Mobile Medical Apps Sales

4.2 Mobile Medical Apps Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Segmentation: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

By Product

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

iRadiology

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR Apps

By Category

Care Management Apps

Medical Monitoring Apps

Health and Wellness Apps

Women Health Apps

Medication Management Apps

Others

By Type

Non-Medical Devices Apps

Connected Medical Devices Apps

In-Built Devices Medical Apps

By Application

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological and Mental Health Apps

Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps

Fitness Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Wellness Apps

Nutrition Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Chronic Disease Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Reminder and Alert Apps

Consultation and Compliance Apps

Fertility Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Other Apps

By Therapeutic Segments

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Players

On the basis of geography, report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. Among these, North America dominates the global mobile medical apps market.

