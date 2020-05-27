The global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins market was valued at $6,052 million in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $10,050 million. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are flexible products compatible with a wide range of polymers and additives. Ethylene and vinyl acetate are the primary raw materials used to manufacture these resins. EVA resins with 18-40% vinyl acetate concentration are used to produce hot melt adhesives. The rate of recrystallization and melt viscosity depends on the choice of EVA resin used for adhesive formulations. EVA with low melt index (MI) offers high strength, viscosity, and hot tack, while high melt index counterparts provide low viscosity and high polymer content.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

Arkema S.A.

Braskem SA

Celanese Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd.

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

Sinopec Corp.

The DOW Chemical Company

The global EVA resins market is driven by the growth of the packaging industry, rise in demand among various end-user industries, such as agriculture and photovoltaic panels. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market, owing to rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging economies such as China and India. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials and increase in competition from substitutes, including linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), are expected to hamper the market growth in the next few years. Newly installed photovoltaic facilities and increase in the number of upcoming solar projects in emerging markets, such as China and India, are expected to provide lucrative potential for market growth.

