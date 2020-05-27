The global plasticizers market was valued at $15,179 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $18,538 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2016 to 2022. Plasticizers are additives incorporated in a material to increase its flexibility, workability, tear resistance, and durability. These compounds lower the second-order transition temperature of micro-molecules, elastic modulus, tensile strength, density, and hardness & melt viscosity of the material, thereby making it soft and resilient.

Plasticizers also reduce polymer-polymer chain secondary bonding by spreading them apart, increasing the free volume, which enhances flexibility, elongation at break, toughness, power factor, and dielectric constant. An effective plasticizer must contain two types of structural components: polar and non-polar. The polar component must be able to bind reversibly with the polymer, thereby softening it, while the non-polar part controls the polymer interaction to maintain its crystallinity.

Change in lifestyle and increased disposable income of consumers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have led to increase in growth of consumer electronics & medical industries, leading to high market potential for plasticizers. Growth in population and urbanization in emerging economies, such as India and China, have boosted the construction activities and automobile production, thus driving the market growth. However, strict regulations, fluctuations in cost, and availability of raw materials that serve as plasticizer feedstock may cause a significant reduction in the plasticizer market revenue, thus hampering this growth.

