Best-Selling Author And Branding Guru Elvira Guzman Is Releasing Her 4th Book “The Day You Left” On May 27, 2020!

Elvira Guzman is releasing a children’s book to help lower the child & teen suicide rate. Please Spread The News!

Hollywood CA, May 20, 2020- With all of the chaotic headlines in the news and the current Covid-19 pandemic it’s a great time to bring a little levity and joy back into our lives! Elvira Guzman intends to do just that by releasing her 4th book “The Day You Left”.

Ms. Guzman decided to write this book because the suicide rate amongst children/teens is up an alarming 80% and she wanted to do something about it. Her intent is to uplift kids who are suicidal and give them hope that their obstacle will soon be their superpower!

Ms. Guzman having been abandoned when her parents went to jail when she was just 14 years old, knows what it is like to be suicidal! She attempted it several times and she is grateful none of her attempts were successful so she can now be of service. Having overcome that obstacle, she now has the knowledge to help kids who are in the same dark place she was once, get back into the light.

Elvira’s video biography: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwOcYYvTE5o