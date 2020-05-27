Fermented tea is an aged beverage/tea arranged from societies of microbes and catalysts with green tea or dark tea as its base. It is a well known practical refreshment inferable from its wellbeing supporting advantages. Fermented tea assists with improving real capacities and stomach related wellbeing and is additionally utilized as a vitality supporter and state of mind enhancer. Quickly expanding fame of fermented tea is likewise credited to its bubbly taste and special flavor, which encourages it to stand apart among different refreshments accessible in the market. The most well-known fixings used to season the beverage incorporate basil, ginger, aloe vera, citrus, and berries.
The worldwide Kombucha showcase is for the most part determined by the developing frequencies of interminable illnesses, for example, diabetes, kidney malady and so forth., and expanding interest for invigorated nourishment and drink items. In addition, rising mindfulness with respect to medical advantages by utilization of fermented tea additionally assumes a significant job in adding to advertise development all inclusive. In any case, rates of drink review because of high liquor content, guidelines for the use of microorganisms, and time required for administrative endorsement are probably going to limit advertise development somewhat.
Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Kombucha Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Kombucha Market was estimated to account for over US$ 1.8 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~19% from 2019 to 2030.
Major Key Players:.KeVita.com, Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, humm kombucha, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Wonder Drink., LIVE Soda, LLC, NessAlla Kombucha and Health-Ade kombucha among others.
Kombucha Market by Flavor:
- Herbs & Spices
- Citrus
- Berries
- Apple
Kombucha Market by Distribution Channel :
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Food & Drink Specialist Stores
- Online Channel
