Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Biogen, Sanofi, Novartis, Teva, Merck KGaA, Bayer, ACORDA, Mallinckrodt, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Injectable medications

Oral medications

Infused medications

Based on the Application:

Relapsing forms of MS

Improve walking in patients with MS

