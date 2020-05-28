Synthetic Gypsum Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2018 – 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Synthetic gypsum Market: Introduction

Synthetic gypsum is a sulphate material that is produced by the scrubbing or flue gas desulfurization processes in a coal-fired power plant. Synthetic gypsum is composed of calcium sulphate dehydrate and possesses the same properties as those of natural gypsum, and can be used as a substitute of natural gypsum in several applications, such as cement, drywall, glass manufacturing and soil amendments. Synthetic gypsum manufacturing creates several positive environmental and economic benefits. This material is created from the waste of a coal-fired plant, and this helps prevent it from contributing to environmental pollution as well as helps reduce landfills. Moreover, synthetic gypsum products have benefits over natural gypsum in terms of environmental impact as well as costs.

Furthermore, synthetic gypsum is mostly used in the construction industry as wallboard along with other building materials that rely on the ability of gypsum to harden into a cement-like form. Moreover, synthetic gypsum is most commonly used in the agriculture industry for soil amendment as it fulfils the need for calcium & sulphate in plants. It also helps in the coagulation of soil particles, acts as a natural aerator and helps prevent the loss of compact soil particles. Some of the other applications of synthetic gypsum include its usage in cosmetic products, concrete and medical products. The name ‘synthetic gypsum’ is used to categorise a variety of products such as citrogypsum, fluorogypsum and phosphogypsum, among others.

Synthetic gypsum Market: Dynamics

In the synthetic gypsum market, coal fired plants are directly involved in the production of the waste material that is used for manufacturing synthetic gypsum. Government regulations, which include the Clean Air Act, are have been introduced to reduce the pollution caused by these plants, which is expected to drive the market in the near future. Moreover, several stringent government regulations are being enforced to bring about a reduction in the environmental impact triggered by coal plants. These regulations are driving the adoption of the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology by the existing as well as new coal power plants to enhance the production of synthetic gypsum, and are used as substitutes of natural gypsum in several applications. In addition, synthetic gypsum is a cost-effective and eco-friendly product as compared to natural gypsum, which is also among the factors contributing to the growth of the synthetic gypsum market in the near future. Moreover, in the construction industry, the growing demand for green building structures is expected to drive the synthetic gypsum market over the forecast period.

However, the presence of alternatives of synthetic gypsum in the form of natural gypsum is projected to hamper the growth of the synthetic gypsum market over the forecast period.

Synthetic gypsum Market: Segmentation

The global synthetic gypsum market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the synthetic gypsum market is segment into:

Citrogypsum

Fluorogypsum

Phosphogypsum

Titanogypsum

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Gypsum

On the basis of application, the synthetic gypsum market is segmented into:

Cement

Drywall

Glass manufacturing

Plaster

Soil amendments

On the basis of end-use industry, the synthetic gypsum market is segmented into:

Construction industry

Agriculture industry

Synthetic gypsum Market: Regional outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share of the synthetic gypsum market owing to growth in the construction industry in India and China. In India and China, the demand of eco-friendly and cost-effective products is projected to boost the demand for synthetic gypsum over the forecast period. The agriculture industry in India is a healthy platform where the demand for synthetic gypsum is expected to gain traction owing to significant benefits in the agriculture field. The North America market is estimated to witness substantial growth owing to stringent government regulations for reducing pollution as well as the enforcement of new building regulations. The Europe market is estimated to register considerable growth owing to an increase in the demand for green building structures in the construction industry in the near future.

Synthetic gypsum Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants involved in the synthetic gypsum market are:

LafargeHolcim

National Gypsum Properties LLC

Knauf Gips KG

PABCO® Building Products, LLC

USG Corporation

American Gypsum

FEECO International, Inc.

Synthetic Materials LLC

Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Ltd trading as British Gypsum

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

Gyptec IBERICA

Delta Gypsum

