Myasthenia Gravis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030

1. Among the European countries, Spain had the highest Myasthenia Gravis prevalence with around 15,275 cases, followed by Germany with about 12,400 cases in 2016.

2. Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Myasthenia Gravis in 2016, with 14,985 cases.

The key players in Myasthenia Gravis market are:

1. UCB Pharma

2. Novartis

3. Argenx

4. Ra Pharmaceuticals

and many others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Myasthenia Gravis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Rozanolixizumab

2. CFZ533

3. Efgartigimod

4. RA101495

And many others

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Myasthenia Gravis Disease Overview

4. Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. United Kingdom

5.7. Japan

6. Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Myasthenia Gravis Marketed drugs

8.1. Key cross competition- Marketed drugs

8.2. Mestinon: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Soliris: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

8.4. Prograf: Astellas Pharma

8.5. Venoglobulin IH: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

9. Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

9.2. Rozanolixizumab: UCB Pharma

9.3. CFZ533: Novartis

9.4. Efgartigimod : Argenx

9.5. RA101495: Ra Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

9.7. Hizentra: CSL Behring

9.8. IGIV-C: Grifols Therapeutics

10. Myasthenia Gravis 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook by Country

11.1. The United States: Market Outlook

11.2. United States Market Size

11.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

11.4. Germany

11.5. France

11.6. Italy

11.7. Spain

11.8. United Kingdom

11.9. Japan: Market Outlook

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

