DelveInsight launched a new report on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030.

DelveInsight’s ‘Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

“Among all the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan) countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.”

Scope of the report:

1. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology

Reasons to buy:

1. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

2. Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market

3. Quantify patient populations in the global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

4. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

5. Understand the magnitude of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) population by its epidemiology

6. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

