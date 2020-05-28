Global Perlite Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

Global Perlite marketis expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, mostly driven by the upward surge in demand for new constructions across the world. Perlite is a naturally occurring amorphous volcanic glass which swells and becomes porous when heated. The extensive applications of perlite arise owing to its features like the high capacity of expansion when heated, high thermal insulation, high resistance towards water penetration, and light-weight structure. Large-scale investment in infrastructure and agricultural sector by various countries’ government is estimated to trigger the demand of perlite across the globe.

In 2016, Countries like the U.S., Greece, Turkey, Italy, China, and India were among the largest consumers of the industrial mineral, on account of the growing construction industry and rising investments in infrastructure. The Acceleration in the growth of the construction industry, especially in residential construction is anticipated to reflect positively on the growth of the market. In the construction industry, perlite is employed for fire ratings, reduction of noise transmission, insulation, and for applications in under-floor insulation, chimney linings, paint texturing gypsum boards, and others. Positive growth indicators in the construction industry are attributed to the growing urban population, rising industrialization, and huge investments in the construction sector

In terms of form, the expanded perlite accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025. The growth is driven due to the high strength of concrete with less water content and easy workability. Expanded perlite finds applications in many industries such as agriculture & horticulture, construction, industrial, and food & beverages. It also delivers various properties includes high insulation, acoustic properties, and excellent water retention. Expanded perlite is employed in the preparation of boulders, cement mixture, concrete additives, masonry, and bricks. Expanded perlite has excellent water-holding properties and this property of expanded perlite makes them more adequate in the horticulture sector. Additionally, increasing the oil & gas industry coupled with the use of raw expanded perlite in the oil & gas industry as a lightweight aggregate for controlling the density of the cement grout is anticipated to boost the growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominating region for the entire perlite market owing to extensive development, adaptive to new technologies, and increasing demand from the commercial and residential sectors. The demand for perlite is rising rapidly in the region, due to the high growth in the industrial and commercial construction activities which is expected to trigger mining activities to attain more perlite for its application across the aforementioned industries. Additionally, Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of major players to regions like China, India, and Japan.

Companies such as Imerys Minerals, Keltech Energies, Dupré Minerals, Amol Dicalite, IPM Group of Companies, Bergama Mining Perlite, Supreme Perlite Company, Genper Group, The Schundler Company, and Whittemore Company are the leading players of perlite market across the globe.

