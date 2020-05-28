Smart Parking Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-smart-parking-market

Global Smart Parking Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concerns of parking amid growth in the number of vehicles.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart parking market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Technologies, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Amano Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, AppyParking, Smart Parking, TKH GROUP, and Nedap.

Market Definition: Global Smart Parking Market

Smart parking is a parking technology that involves usage of combined resources of modern technology and human resources so that there is least amount of resources consumed and there is an increased efficiency. Smart parking connects with the different sensors situated on the street and on the parking infrastructures and connects with the vehicle sensors, using the combined data to safely park the vehicles, without any collision.

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding the solutions for parking is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of implementing and subsequent increase in cost of the vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of smart parking is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall Global Smart Parking Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Smart Parking Market, By System Type (Guided Park Assist, Smart Park Assist), Component (Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, ECU, Display Unit), Sensor Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor), Vertical (Government, Commercial), Solution (Security & Surveillance, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Table Of Contents: Global Smart Parking Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

