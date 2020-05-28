Geographic Information System Software Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2026| Autodesk, Bentley System, Caliper, ESRI, General Electric, Geosoft, Hexagon AB, Marvel Geospatial Solutions, Pitney Bowes, Trimble

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. The software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and store spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost the market growth.

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the India GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Autodesk

Bentley System

Caliper

ESRI

General Electric Co

Geosoft

Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited.

Pitney Bowes

and Trimble

The India GIS software market is segmented on the basis of component, software type, functions, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By software type, the market is classified into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. By function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, and others. By end user segment, it is divided into defense, agriculture, oil & gas, construction, utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. By country, the market is analyzed across India.

