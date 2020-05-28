Request for Sample [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-variable-frequency-drive-market

Market Analysis: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

Global variable frequency drive market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.64% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise of IoT in variable frequency drive and aging power infrastructure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

Variable frequency drive is a kind of a motor controller whose main function is to drive the electric motor by managing the voltage and frequency which is provided to the electric motor. Ac drives, Dc drives and servo drives are some of the common types of the variable frequency drive. They are mainly used so that the mechanical stress on the machines can be reduces which will eventually increases their shelf life. These VFD are widely used in applications such as fans, compressors, conveyers and others. The benefit of the VFD is that it improve the performance of the machine and is energy saving.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of VFD from various end user will drive market growth

Increasing need for energy efficiency will also propel growth of the market

Growing prevalence for process optimization will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing urbanization and industrialization has led to increasing demand for infrastructure; which is also driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing concern associated with cybersecurity will restrain market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained labour will also hindering the market growth

Complexity associated with the technical irregularities and heating problem will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

By Type

Ac Drives

Dc Drives

Servo Drives

By Voltage

Low Voltage (Up to 690 V)

Medium Voltage (> 690 V)

By Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyers

Others

By Power Range

Micro Power Drives

Low Power Drives

Medium Power Drives

High Power Drives

By End- User

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Oil &Gas

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Unitronics announced the launch of their new range of Variable Frequency Drives so that they can meet the rising demand of the customer for the better motion and motor control solutions. The main aim of the launch is to help the customer so that they can get PLCs, HMI and VFD all by a single supplier

In April 2016, Schneider Electric announced the launch of their new Altivar 320 Machine Drive which is specially designed so that it can provide simplicity, reliability and other features to the customers. This new device has the ability to provide better performance at less time with lower machine costs. This Altivar 320 meet the demand of machine from 0.25Hp to 20Hp

Competitive Analysis

Global variable frequency drive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of variable frequency drive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

