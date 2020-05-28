Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020 SWOT Analysis By Leading Business Players- DECCO – UPL, Pace, XEDA, JBT, AgroFresh, Bayer AG etc

Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026] . Global post-harvest treatment for fruits & vegetables market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Post-harvest treatment for vegetables, fresh fruit and roots is done for minimizing the quantity of weight loss after harvesting fruits and vegetables and it offer the good quality of food to the end consumer. This treatment offers protection and encourages the global fruit and vegetable business. At present, manufacturing and consumption of vegetables and fresh fruit is rising internationally.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) the total production value of the global fresh market was 1.245 trillion USD in 2014. However, about 40% of food production is unexploited in developing countries at consumer levels and retail; these values did not enlarge in developing countries whereas 40% of food manufacturing is wasted at the processing time. Similarly, approximately 45% of vegetables and root crop fruit are wasted, representative the maximum wastage rate.



DECCO – UPL, Pace International, LLC, XEDA International, JBT, AgroFresh, Syngenta, Bayer AG, DuPont, Nufarm Americas Inc., FMC Corporation

By Type (Cleaners, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Coatings, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors),

By Application (Vegetables, Fruits)



Based on regions, the Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and Vegetables Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers

Rising need for post-harvest protection as a result of post-harvest losses of fruits & vegetables which will boost the market growth

Growing demand for exotic fruits & vegetables driving the growth of market

Rising global fresh fruits & vegetables industry will be fueling the market

Rising awareness and need for the post-harvest losses is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations in Europe will restrict the growth of the market

Lack of efficient infrastructure for post-harvest mechanisms in developing regions will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding losses after harvest is hampering the market growth

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and VegetablesMarket trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and VegetablesMarket growth.

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Post-harvest Treatment for Fruits and VegetablesMarket trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

