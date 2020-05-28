The Accelerator Card Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Accelerator Card market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An accelerator card is used in cloud servers, high-performance computing, and data centers to accelerate various workloads. The accelerator cards can be plugged in via a PCIe slot and are programmable, enabling the user to instruct the card to perform various tasks. The accelerator cards are more efficient as compared to general-purpose microprocessors. Some of the extensively used accelerator cards in high-performance computing, and data centers are GPUs and CPUs. FPGAs and ASICs are also being utilized to accelerate machine learning applications in data centers.

Top Key Players:- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Systems, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle, Xilinx, Inc.

The rising growth of the cloud computing market and increasing demand for AI and HPC technologies in data centers are some of the significant factors anticipated to drive the accelerator card market. Additional, integration with emerging technologies is predicted to act as an opportunity for the global accelerator card market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Accelerator Card industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global accelerator card market is segmented on the basis of processor type, accelerator type, applications. On the basis of processor type, the market is segmented as central processing units, graphics processing units, field programmable gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuit. On the basis of accelerator type, the market is segmented as high-performance computing accelerator, cloud accelerator. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as video and image processing, machine learning, financial computing, data analytics, mobile phones, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Accelerator Card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Accelerator Card market in these regions.

