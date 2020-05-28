Revolutionary Trends in Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market (by Drug Type, Anti-Malarial Activity, End-Users & Region): with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)



The global anti-malarial drugs market is expected to reach US$1035.39 million in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 3.09%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about diseases, growing population and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by an upsurge in drugs counterfeiting incidents, side effects of anti-malarial drugs and anti-malarial drug resistance. A few notable trends may include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strong government initiatives, huge demand due to coronavirus and surge in research for new anti-malarial drugs.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study With Potential Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2647386

The global anti-malarial drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, anti-malarial activity and end-users. Based on the drug type, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be divided into Artemisinin, Antifolate and Aryl aminoalcohol compounds. In terms of anti-malarial activity, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be categorized into Gametocytocides, Blood schizonticides, Sporontocides, and Tissue schizonticides. Whereas, on the basis of end-user, the global anti-malarial drugs market can be segmented into Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy and Online & Other pharmacy.

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to growing demand for antimalarial drugs due to rising prevalence of coronavirus cases, highly competitive and developed pharmaceutical sector, increasing awareness initiatives undertaken by governments, constant monitoring and easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth. Europe represents the second largest anti-malarial drugs market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global anti-malarial drugs market segmented on the basis of drug type, anti-malarial activity and end-user.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Elekta AB, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKlein PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Purchase Reports at Discounted Prices!!! Offer Valid Till Midnight!!!

Key Target Audience:

Anti-Malarial Drugs Manufacturers

Anti-Malarial Drugs Suppliers and Distributors

End Users (Hospitals, Retail pharmacy and Online & other pharmacy)

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/