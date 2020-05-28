Smart toys are the present-day toys, which involves artificial intelligence, and volatile or non-volatile memory units, a microprocessor, and input and output devices. Smart toys are often muddled with educational toys, which do not support artificial intelligence and are used specifically for learning and education. Smart toys are integrated with speech synthesizers and speech recognition, which can be easily be applied in hardware and software.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The advancements in technology to develop innovative and interactive toys and increase in disposable income among middle-income groups are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the smart toys market. However, the high cost of these toys is the major factor restraining the growth of the smart toys market. Moreover, the increase in adoption of smart toys and accessibility of various types of smart toys for outdoor and indoor educational and sports purposes is expected to boost the smart toys market growth

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Toys Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart toys market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart toys market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user. The global smart toys market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart toys market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart toys market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart toys market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as robots, interactive games, educational robots. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as toddlers, preschoolers, school-going, stripling.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart toys market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart toys market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart toys market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart toys market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart toys market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart toys market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart toys market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart toys market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart toys market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Fat Brain Holdings LLC

Dream International (Hong Kong)

ExportersIndia.Com

Hasbro Inc.

Jakks Pacific

Konami Corporation

Leapfrog Entertainment

Smart Kids Toys

Smartivity

TOMY Company Ltd.

