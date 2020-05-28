The Global Collaborative Robot Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Collaborative Robot Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Collaborative Robot Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Collaborative Robots, also known as COBOTS, are robots designed to interact with humans within a defined shared workspace. These robots are ideal for gripping, moving, and transporting packaged food which requires delicacy of touch as well as precision. At present, robots are designed to perform and execute all strenuous tasks, enabling humans to dedicate their precious time to lighter, more skilled or demanding tasks. This has led to an increase in the adoption of collaborative robots in the manufacturing space.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Universal Robots, FANUC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rethink Robotics, KUKA AG, Precise Automation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Techman Robot, AUBO Robotics, and MRK-Systeme GmbH, among others

By End-use Industry: Automotive, Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Others



The Collaborative Robot Market is segmented based on fiber type, material type, end-use industry, and region. Based on the end-use industry, the market has been segmented as BFSI, defense & aerospace, healthcare, oil & gas, IT & Telecom, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom industry is expected to dominate the Collaborative Robot market, owing to the need for high-speed data transfer over short and long distances.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions, North America is dominating the market due to the presence of major IT companies and other industries that are data-driven and therefore, require faster internet speed for their business. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing telecommunication industry and the increasing penetration of internet services in the region.

