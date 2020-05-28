The Global Glassware Market was valued at USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Glassware Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Glassware Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Glassware is defined as the articles which are made from different types of glass, such as, soda-lime glass, lead glass, and heat resistant glass. Glassware is used for containing food or decorative purposes.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Noritake Co., Ltd. (Japan), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), Guy Degrenne SA (Italy), Lifetime Brands, Inc. (US), Lenox Corporation (US), The Zrike Company, Inc. (US), World Kitchen, LLC. (US), Libbey, Inc. (US), Oneida Ltd. (US), WMF Wurttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG (Germany) among others

By End-use Industry: Hotels & Restaurants, Corporate Canteens, Bars & Café, Household, Others



The soda lime glass segment expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global glassware market has been segmented into soda lime glass, lead glass, and heat resistant glass. The soda lime glass segment expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.4% CAGR in the global glassware market during the forecast period. Aesthetic appeal of soda lime glass as these are available in transparent, colored of matte finish is driving the demand for segmental growth globally.

Based on end user, the hotels & restaurants segment is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into hotels & restaurants, corporate canteens, bars & café, household among others. The hotels & restaurants segment is expected to lead in terms of value in the global glassware market during the forecast period. The growing trend of dining outs and increased spending capacity are some of the factors resulting in demand for glass products from hotels & restaurants segment

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

Asia Pacific region is by far the largest contributor to the growth of global glassware market which contributed more than 35% market share globally. The regional growth is also forecasted to be the fastest in the global market owing to rising demand from key markets such as China and India.

