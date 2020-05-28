Regenerative Medicine Market will Register a 23% CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | Know Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 13.56 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 55.67 Million in 2026, growing at a CAGR 23% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Regenerative Medicine Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Regenerative Medicine Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Regenerative medicine therapies including advanced cell, gene, and tissue therapies—could help manage and potentially cure many conditions and diseases that are intractable, chronic, and even terminal. However, compared with more mature medical fields that feature a greater number of marketed products and a fully developed infrastructure (e.g., traditional pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices),

The report contains XX pages which profoundly displays on current market examination situation, up and coming just as future chances, income development, evaluating and gainfulness.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Novartis International AG, (Switzerland), Vericel (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US), Kite Pharma (US).

By Applications: Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wound Care, Oncology, Ocular Disorders, Diabetes, Others

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the market has been segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and others application. The oncology segment is projected to have largest share of 28% in the global market in 2018. The oncology segment is mainly driven due to increasing prevalence of cancer coupled with growing genomic research and government funding. The genomic profile platform enables to identify genes which are targeted by novel drugs. The drugs are developed with great sensitivity to target tumor cells. The genomic profiles enable in developing novel biomarkers which are used to diagnose disease, to predict patient and response to treatment.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

North America accounted for nearly 45% share of the global regenerative medicine market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors that are contributing significantly in the market growth include well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare R&D investments, high healthcare expenditure and so on. Moreover, the market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. The rising number of cancer patients are considered to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of market in the North American region. North America is one of the strongest economies globally, comprising of around 23.3% of the world economy as per International Monetary Fund in 2017. According to data from OECD, in 2016 the US spent almost 17.2% of GDP on the healthcare expenditure, whereas Canada spent 10.6% of GDP on healthcare. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR in the global regenerative medicine market during the forecast period.

