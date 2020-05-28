Wireline Services Market Forecast to 2027 – Baker Hughes, a GE company, Halliburton Company, MB Petroleum Services LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Wireline refers to the cabling technology that is used in the oil and gas industry by operators for well intervention, pipe recovery, and reservoir evaluation. Companies provide wireline services to optimize reservoir performance and maximize recovery of reserves. These services include reservoir saturation services, well integrity services, perforating services, mechanical and plugback services, and pipe recovery services. Increasing use of data analytics creates favorable landscape for the industry players in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wireline services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing oil productions and aging reservoirs. Also, advancements in technology and discovery of new oil fields is expected to further encourage the growth of the wireline services market. However, increasing focus on renewable energy sources is likely to hamper the overall growth of the wireline services market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wireline Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireline services market with detailed market segmentation by wireline type, application, service, and geography. The global wireline services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireline services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wireline services market is segmented on the basis of wireline type, application, and service. Based on wireline type, the market is segmented as slick line and electric line. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as on-shore and offshore. The market on the basis of the service is classified as well logging, well completion, and well intervention.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wireline services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wireline services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireline services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireline services market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wireline services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireline services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wireline services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wireline services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireline services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Halliburton Company

MB Petroleum Services LLC

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

RichTerra Corp (RTC)

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Weatherford International plc

