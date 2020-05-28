Digitization in Lending Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Loan Type (Auto Loans, Personal Loans, Business Loans) and Geography

Digitization in lending is an advancement in the lending and borrowing process which is carried out on the online or digital platform without making use of paperwork.

The digitization in lending has led to a revolution in the banking industry, reducing paperwork and eliminating manual efforts. Digital lending is gaining momentum with a high proliferation of smartphones and improved customer experience. Robust startup scenario across the globe and easy accessibility of business and personal loans is a crucial factor boosting the market growth. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced user experience is expected to benefit the market players in the future.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Avant, LLC, Kabbage Inc., Lending Stream (GAIN Credit LLC), Lendio, Inc., LendUp (Flurish Inc.), Opportunity Financial, LLC, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., RISE (Elevate Credit, Inc.), Speedy Cash, The Business Backer, LLC

The global digitization in lending market is projected to grow in the forecast period on account of increased use of smartphones and digitalization in the banking sector. Automation of complex procedures and reduced paperwork further propels the growth of the digitization in lending market. However, the lack of interoperability and standards may negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, an increasing number of small and mid-sized businesses offer lucrative growth prospects for the key players of the digitization in lending market in the coming years.

