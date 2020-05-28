Oxo Alcohols Market 2020-2025: Growth Opportunities and Product Development Strategies By BASF SE, Exxon Mobil, Eastman Chemical, Evonik etc

Oxo Alcohols Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Oxo Alcohols Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 ] . Oxo Alcohols Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of strategies related to COVID-19 impact on industry, investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Oxo alcohols are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates. Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods.

The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industrie

By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols),



By Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others)



Based on regions, the Oxo Alcohols Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

In this era of globalization, many businesses highly demand for such international Oxo Alcohols market research report to support decision making. According to the Oxo Alcohols market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, the report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Oxo Alcohols market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. The report also estimates the market size, the revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out in this market report.



The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Oxo AlcoholsMarket trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Oxo AlcoholsMarket growth.

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Oxo AlcoholsMarket trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

