The global multiplex assays market has accounted for $3,470 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $5,720 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2016-2022. A multiplex assay is a procedure in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiment and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional method, such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.

Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC., Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Introduction Global Multiplex Assays Market – Key Takeaways Global Multiplex Assays Market – Market Landscape Global Multiplex Assays Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Multiplex Assays Market –Analysis Multiplex Assays Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Multiplex Assays Market Analysis– By Product Global Multiplex Assays Market Analysis– By Application Global Multiplex Assays Market Analysis– By End User North America Multiplex Assays Market Revenue and Forecasts Europe Multiplex Assays Market Revenue and Forecasts Asia Pacific Multiplex Assays Market Revenue and Forecasts Middle East and Africa Multiplex Assays Market Revenue and Forecasts South and Central America Multiplex Assays Market Revenue and Forecasts Multiplex Assays Market –Industry Landscape Multiplex Assays Market –Key Company Profiles Appendix

