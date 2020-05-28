The global laparoscopy market was valued at $9,350 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $14,046 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light, and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at the global level is the major factor that drives the laparoscopy market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrains the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities.

Some of the key players of Laparoscopy Devices Market:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC. (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.), Smith & Nephew PLC., Stryker

The Global Laparoscopy Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Suction or Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Accessories, Others

Segmentation by application:

General Surgery, Cholecystectomies, Hernia Repairs, Appendectomies, Anti-Reflux Surgeries, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laparoscopy Devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Laparoscopy Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

