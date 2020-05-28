Bacillus Subtilis Market 2020: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Overview of Bacillus Subtilis Market Report 2020

Bacillus subtilis, known also as the hay bacillus or grass bacillus, is a Gram-positive, catalase-positive bacterium, found in soil and the gastrointestinal tract of ruminants and humans. A member of the genus Bacillus, B. subtilis is rod-shaped, and can form a tough, protective endospore, allowing it to tolerate extreme environmental conditions. B. subtilis has historically been classified as an obligate aerobe, though evidence exists that it is a facultative aerobe. B. subtilis is considered the best studied Gram-positive bacterium and a model organism to study bacterial chromosome replication and cell differentiation. It is one of the bacterial champions in secreted enzyme production and used on an industrial scale by biotechnology companies.

The global average sales price of Bacillus Subtilis is in the decreasing trend, from 5.7 USD/Kg in 2011 to 5.1 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Bacillus Subtilis includes＜100 Billion CFU/g, 100-300 Billion CFU/g and ＞300 Billion CFU/g. The proportion of＜100 Billion CFU/g in 2016 is about 51.7%, and the proportion of 100-300 Billion CFU/g is about 39.6%.

Bacillus Subtilis is widely used in Feed Additives, Pesticide and Other. The most proportion of Bacillus Subtilis is used in Feed Additives, and the sales market share in 2016 is about 50.9%.

The worldwide market for Bacillus Subtilis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 80 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019.

Bayer, Basf, Qunlin, Jocanima, Tonglu Huifeng, Kernel Bio-tech, Wuhan Nature’s Favour, Agrilife, Real IPM, ECOT China

＜100 Billion CFU/g, 100-300 Billion CFU/g, ＞300 Billion CFU/g

Feed Additives , Pesticide , Other

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

To study and analyze the global Bacillus Subtilis market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Bacillus Subtilis market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Bacillus Subtilis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Bacillus Subtilis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of Bacillus Subtilis sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

