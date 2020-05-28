Global Antihypertensive Industry 2020-2025 Market Share, Size, Segmentation, Demand Analysis and Forecast Research

Antihypertensive Industry studies a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Antihypertensive therapy seeks to prevent the complications of high blood pressure, such as stroke and myocardial infarction.

This report focuses on the Antihypertensive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in blood pressure is measured in terms of systolic and diastolic blood pressure exerted by blood on the wall of artery and hence it is also termed as arterial hypertension. Reduction in blood pressure minimizes the risk of heart failure, ischaemic heart diseases, dementia and mortality due to hypertension.

Global Antihypertensive Market is spread across 132 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The worldwide market for Antihypertensive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Antihypertensive Industry Segment by Manufacturer

• Pfizer

• Novartis

• Sanofi

• Merck

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Lupin

• Johnson & Johnson

• Astra Zeneca

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Ranbaxy

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Diuretics

• Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs)

• Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

• Beta blockers

• Alpha blockers

• Calcium channel blockers

• Renin inhibitors

• Vasodilators

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Hosptial

• Clinic

• Home

