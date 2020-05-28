The retail segment accounted for the majority of shares toward the CRM outsourcing market during 2017. The segment is expected to lead the customer relationship management (CRM) outsourcing market in the forthcoming years.
In terms of geography, during 2017, the Americas contributed the majority of shares toward the CRM outsourcing market. It has been estimated that the customer relationship management (CRM) outsourcing market will witness growth in this region during the projected period.
Customer relationship management (CRM) outsourcing is a type of professional service provided by outsourcing vendors in the form of third-party services. The services include communications management, multi-channel customer engagement, and analytic solutions.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Communications Management
Multi-Channel Customer Engagement
Analytic Solutions
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Others
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• IBM
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Infosys
• HCL Technologies
• …
Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Outsourcing Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.
