The impact of information technology in the industry has driven the transformation of the car rental services. The growing trend of using the Internet for customizing travel trips and online reservations & bookings is anticipated to propel the use of technology in the industry.

The implementation of technology in these services makes the whole process safe, quick, reliable, and easy for consumers. In addition to this, the hassle-free process of online reservations and bookings increases convenience for both, the operators and customers.

Car or vehicle rental service is relatively developed in industrialized economies. A car rental, hire car, or car hire company provides vehicles on rent for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

Car rental providers have a number of local branches and offices near airports, bus stops, railway station, and busy city areas. The key vendors that provide vehicle rental services mainly focus on customer’s requirements, growth, innovation, and offers that attract customers and efficiency.

One of the main challenges for car rental companies is to provide superior customer service, especially when it comes to customer complaints. The dissatisfaction comes from different situations. From a lack of information on additional payments and excess amount, to waiting for hours in line to get the car they already booked .

North America dominated the car rental market in 2015 and occupied around 39% of the total market revenue. Much of this region’s growth comes from the rise in accessibility and affordability of insurance and the growing popularity of car-sharing services.

The increasing number of global tourists visiting Canada has also contributed to the rapid growth of the market. Factors such as an increase in business activities and growing awareness about carpool will drive revenues in this region during the forecast period.

Global Car Rental Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

