The data preparation process generally begins with data sourcing and ingestion, moves through making data suitable for use through transformation and enrichment, and then integrates with governance and stewardship for monitoring and improving how data is used for Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics.

The steps are interdependent and do not always run sequentially. As a series of ongoing processes, data preparation is not a onetime event. Business and IT should collaborate and iterate on data set preparation.

Data prep tool vendors are also focusing on innovative software technologies for accelerating, if not automating, the analytical process, to support business analytics. Preparing, blending, integrating, cleansing, transforming, governing, and defining the metadata of multiple sources of data including new, raw, big data in Hadoop has been primarily an IT job; however, the broadening of interest in data science and analytics has drawn non-IT personnel into the execution of these tasks.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Alteryx, Inc

• Informatica

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Tibco Software Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute

• Datawatch Corporation

• Tableau Software, Inc.

• Qlik Technologies Inc.

• …

Global Data Prep Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

