Natural language processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligenceconcerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data. Challenges in natural language processing frequently involve speech recognition, natural language understanding, and natural language generation.
NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• Addstructure
• Apple
• Dialogflow
• DigitalGenius
• Google
• IBM
• Klevu
• Microsoft
• Mindmeld
• NetBase
• Satisfi Labs
• Twiggle
• Inbenta
• …
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Pattern and Image Recognition
Auto Coding
Classification and Categorization
Text Analytics
Speech Analytics
Professional Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Research and Education
High Tech and Electronics
Media and Entertainment
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
