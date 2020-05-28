In 2020, the global Cloud Infrastructure Services market size was 71200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 153800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.

Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests.

Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

Cloud infrastructure services are the services being offered by IT vendors specifically for cloud deployment. These services are IaaS, PaaS, CDN/ADN, Managed Hosting, and Colocation Services. The major vendors in this market are IBM, Cisco, Salesforce, Equinix, AT&T and others which offer cloud base services to envelop the whole private, public and community cloud spectrum.

The infrastructure services can reduce the costs involved in buying, installing, upgrading, and maintaining the tools and services. The movement to the cloud based infrastructure services provides an elastic, scale, easy entry and lower per person access costs.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Equinix, Inc.

• Google Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Salesforce.Com

• AT&T, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Computer Sciences Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Content Delivery Network (CDN)/ Application Delivery Network (ADN)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Services

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

