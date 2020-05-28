In 2018, the global Online Advertisement market size was 136800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 312100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025. Online advertising market has emerged as a very strong marketing or promotional strategy. As mentioned, the reach is enormous, and it is now easier to reach the target audience.

During the initial introductory phase, search was the only format which received very high traction, but with time, organizations moved toward more interactive advertising formats such as display ads, video, and now to mobile advertising.

Mobile advertising is one of the fastest growing advertising mediums in this online advertising market and has promising future.

Online advertising, also called online marketing or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers. Consumers view online advertising as an unwanted distraction with few benefits and have increasingly turned to ad blocking for a variety of reasons.

This report focuses on the global Online Advertisement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Advertisement development in United States, Europe and China.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Amazon.Com, Inc.

• Aol, Inc.

• Baidu

• Facebook

• Google

• IAC

• Linkedin

• Microsoft

• Twitter

• Yahoo

• …

Global Online Advertisement Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

